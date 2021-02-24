Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Downgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co to “Sell”

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was downgraded by research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. AlphaValue cut shares of Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

OTCMKTS:ECIFY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.38. 54,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.06. Electricité de France has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

