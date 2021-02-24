electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Shares Gap Up to $2.11

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.11, but opened at $2.47. electroCore shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 57,394 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.07.

Get electroCore alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $107.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in electroCore in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of electroCore during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the third quarter worth about $67,000. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.