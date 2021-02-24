electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Shares Gap Up to $2.11

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.11, but opened at $2.47. electroCore shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 57,394 shares changing hands.
Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.07.
The firm has a market capitalization of $107.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86.
About electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)
electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.
Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.