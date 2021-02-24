Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.18

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.18 and traded as high as C$12.74. Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) shares last traded at C$12.54, with a volume of 659,343 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cormark raised shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.16.

Get Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.41, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 12.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.18.

In other Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) news, Senior Officer David Colman sold 27,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.73, for a total transaction of C$155,993.52.

About Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.