Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.10-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Element Solutions from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,769. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

