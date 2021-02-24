Elrond (EGLD) Market Cap Hits $2.01 Billion

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Elrond has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and approximately $192.99 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for approximately $118.36 or 0.00238258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,194.80 or 0.02405151 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00046781 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Elrond Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,247,342 coins and its circulating supply is 17,015,374 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

