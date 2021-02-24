Ely Gold Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELYGF) Shares Up 4.8%

Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELYGF)’s stock price shot up 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.72. 283,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 299,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

About Ely Gold Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELYGF)

Ely Gold Royalties Inc, an exploration stage natural resource company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in North America. It primarily explores for gold and precious metal deposits. Ely Gold Royalties Inc has a portfolio of 42 deeded royalties and 22 optioned properties.

