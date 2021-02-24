Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Trading Up 9.1%

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s share price was up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $6.58. Approximately 832,088 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,193,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.
Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.78 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $109.89 million and a P/E ratio of -11.15.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)
Elys Game Technology Corp. is a vertically integrated commercial-stage company engaged in various aspects of the leisure gaming industry. It offers gaming services, including a variety of lottery, casino gaming and sports betting products through two distribution channels: an online channel and a land-based retail channel.
