Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Trading Up 9.1%

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s share price was up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $6.58. Approximately 832,088 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,193,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.78 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $109.89 million and a P/E ratio of -11.15.

In related news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 100,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,399,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,565.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Ciavarella purchased 42,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $159,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,971.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 430,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,520. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology Corp. is a vertically integrated commercial-stage company engaged in various aspects of the leisure gaming industry. It offers gaming services, including a variety of lottery, casino gaming and sports betting products through two distribution channels: an online channel and a land-based retail channel.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.