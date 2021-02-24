Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Shares Up 5.7%

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) shot up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.15 and last traded at $98.80. 563,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 593,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.49.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $2,016,946.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at $84,588,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,935,000 after purchasing an additional 388,709 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at $35,325,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,750,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,081,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,913,000 after acquiring an additional 188,179 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

