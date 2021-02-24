Empire Industries Ltd. (EIL.V) (CVE:EIL) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Empire Industries Ltd. (EIL.V) (CVE:EIL)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 62,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 128,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.29 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.51.

About Empire Industries Ltd. (EIL.V) (CVE:EIL)

Empire Industries Ltd. designs, builds, supplies, and installs premium entertainment attractions and ride systems for the entertainment industry. The company operates through three segments: Ride-Systems Manufacturing, Parts & Service, and Corporate & Other. The company designs and manufactures complex ride systems, and custom machinery and equipment; and supplies premium entertainment attractions.

