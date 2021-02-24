EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Trading Down 2.3%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSE:EMX) shares were down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 186,226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 315,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $292.14 million, a P/E ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.20.

About EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX)

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway.

