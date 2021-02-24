ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENGGY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ENGGY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. 49,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,556. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

