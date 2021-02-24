ENAGAS S A/ADR’s (ENGGY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENGGY. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS ENGGY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 49,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,556. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.