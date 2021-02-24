Endor Protocol (EDR) Market Capitalization Tops $26.32 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $26.32 million and $21.91 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.42 or 0.00473234 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007342 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00033262 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000480 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002638 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,229.10 or 0.02513371 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000610 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.