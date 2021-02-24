ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Trading Up 12.4%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s stock price was up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 1,151,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,142,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $85.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06.

In other ENDRA Life Sciences news, CEO Francois Roger Michelon sold 71,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $59,360.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 132,923 shares of company stock valued at $112,120 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 105,129 shares during the period. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.