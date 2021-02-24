Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Shares Gap Up to $0.30

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.30, but opened at C$0.34. Endurance Gold shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 304,200 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.65 million and a PE ratio of 98.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14.

Endurance Gold Company Profile (CVE:EDG)

Endurance Gold Corporation explores and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Elephant, the Trout and Wolverine, and the McCord Creek properties located in the Alaska, the United States, as well as 100% interest in the McCord property located in the Fairbanks District of Alaska, the United States.

