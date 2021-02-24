Energean (LON:ENOG) Hits New 52-Week High at $960.50

Energean plc (LON:ENOG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 960.50 ($12.55) and last traded at GBX 951.40 ($12.43), with a volume of 312521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 931 ($12.16).

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Energean from GBX 1,056 ($13.80) to GBX 1,029 ($13.44) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 859.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 677.88.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Greece, Israel, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in 18 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

