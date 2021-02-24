Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Energy Transfer in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

ET stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.20 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 602,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 20,747 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

