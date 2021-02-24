Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.11

Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.31.

About Enero Group

Enero Group Limited provides integrated marketing and communication services in Australia, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its services include strategy, market research and insights, advertising, digital, public relations, communications planning, designing, events management, direct marketing, corporate communications, and programmatic media.

