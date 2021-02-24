Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.11

Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.31.
About Enero Group
