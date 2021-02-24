ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Stock Price Up 7.3%

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG)’s share price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 916,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,971,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $158.43 million, a P/E ratio of 191.73 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

In related news, SVP Robert Bruce Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $218,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,354.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENGlobal stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.67% of ENGlobal worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENGlobal Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENG)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

