ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on E. DZ Bank raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Societe Generale upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of E traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.47. 28,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,407. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.06. ENI has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, analysts predict that ENI will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ENI by 7.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,644,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,061,000 after acquiring an additional 329,252 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ENI by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,922,724 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $117,916,000 after buying an additional 33,023 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in ENI by 1.5% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,915,346 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $117,695,000 after buying an additional 57,234 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ENI by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951,884 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $87,966,000 after buying an additional 425,375 shares in the last quarter.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.