EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Stock Price Up 5.4%

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) rose 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 4,300,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,636,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

ENLC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.84.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 271.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 47.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

