Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading 5.8% Higher

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $183.25 and last traded at $180.87. 4,018,186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 4,284,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.65.

The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,678 shares of company stock valued at $38,024,997 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

