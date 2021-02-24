EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

NYSE NPO traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $80.58. 206,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,356. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

NPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

