Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Trading Up 7.6%

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)’s share price was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 789,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,300,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The firm has a market cap of $24.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enservco stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 238.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,666 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.40% of Enservco worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

