Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Shares Gap Down to $6.20

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $5.55. Entercom Communications shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 23,699 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $717.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 87.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,287,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,739 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $1,196,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Entercom Communications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,910,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after buying an additional 350,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,592,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 317,984 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 1,278.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 342,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 317,849 shares during the period. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entercom Communications Company Profile (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

