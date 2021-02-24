Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.80-$6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.90. Entergy also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 5.80-6.10 EPS.
Entergy stock opened at $91.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $131.08.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.50.
In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
About Entergy
Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.
