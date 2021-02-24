Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.80-$6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.90. Entergy also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.80-6.10 EPS.

Entergy stock opened at $91.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $131.08.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.50.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.