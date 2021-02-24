Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.92

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.92 and last traded at $43.82, with a volume of 4029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFSC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.47 per share, with a total value of $273,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,798.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $165,751.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 14.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 653.1% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

