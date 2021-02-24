Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 1,731,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,481,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enveric Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Enveric Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENVB)

Jay Pharma Inc develops evidence-based cannabinoid products and combination therapies cure effects of cancer treatment. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

