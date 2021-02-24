Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,069,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 158,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,100,000 after acquiring an additional 230,870 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,032,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Envista in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

NVST stock opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.69 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $41.40.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

In other Envista news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,043.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

