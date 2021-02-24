Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.42

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.42 and traded as high as $3.19. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 423,612 shares.

The company has a market cap of $144.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical research company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.66 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 40.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the third quarter valued at $55,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile (NYSE:ENZ)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.