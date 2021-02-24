Enzyme Market Cap Hits $58.16 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for $39.37 or 0.00079346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $58.16 million and $3.44 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00056545 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00035285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.58 or 0.00738798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00039103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00060426 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,122 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

