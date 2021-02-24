EOS International (OTCMKTS:EOSI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

EOS International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EOSI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. EOS International shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 34,000 shares trading hands.

About EOS International (OTCMKTS:EOSI)

EOS International, Inc provides library automation and knowledge management solutions for libraries worldwide. The company offers EOS.WebÂintegrated library system, including academic, association, corporate, digital, government, legal, medical, small, and special library software. It also provides various services, such as data conversion, data hosting, implementation, support, and training services.

