eosDAC Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $5,718.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eosDAC has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One eosDAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

