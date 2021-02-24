EOSDT Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, EOSDT has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.61 million and $350,471.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.74 or 0.00490648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00066424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00080011 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00057126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00074024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.81 or 0.00476290 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

EOSDT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

