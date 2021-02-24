EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Up 5.4%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.95 and last traded at $18.61. 5,112,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 6,172,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. Bank of America assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 21,258 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in EQT by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 895,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after buying an additional 97,818 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 815,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after buying an additional 56,874 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

