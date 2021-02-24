Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stake Lifted by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,534,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Equifax makes up approximately 2.5% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Equifax worth $295,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Equifax by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,645,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

NYSE EFX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.82. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $196.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

