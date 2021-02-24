Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Chairman Sells $114,228.10 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total value of $114,228.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,755.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Camp Peter Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total value of $653,206.67.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total value of $1,356,412.64.

Equinix stock traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $658.82. 871,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,048. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $714.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $742.34. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The firm has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 129.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $821.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

