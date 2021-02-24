Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 683.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total value of $114,228.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,755.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $658.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.18, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $714.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $742.34. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.89.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

