Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Price Target Increased to C$136.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EQB. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$138.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark lifted their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$116.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$104.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.75.

Get Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) alerts:

Shares of EQB stock traded up C$3.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$141.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,589. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.05. Equitable Group Inc. has a one year low of C$44.57 and a one year high of C$146.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$109.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$92.43.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.86, for a total value of C$78,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,867 shares in the company, valued at C$3,020,644.62.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.