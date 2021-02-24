Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$137.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$107.00 to C$137.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EQB. Raymond James raised shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$104.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$116.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$139.75.

EQB stock traded up C$3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$141.12. 105,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,589. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$109.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$92.43. Equitable Group Inc. has a one year low of C$44.57 and a one year high of C$146.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.07, for a total value of C$529,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,105,582.69.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

