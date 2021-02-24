Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $96.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.92.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

