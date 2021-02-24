Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 8,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 332,721 shares of company stock valued at $28,590,380 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $92.08. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average of $83.33.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

