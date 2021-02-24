Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 205.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $137.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.99. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $245,641.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

