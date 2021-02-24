Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 125,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,644. Equitable has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

