Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Trading Up 5.8% Following Earnings Beat

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)’s share price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $30.79 and last traded at $30.73. Approximately 4,697,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,254,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 50,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 76,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.65.

About Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

