Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Colfax Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Colfax in a report released on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Colfax alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CFX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Colfax has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -897.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.33.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 318,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,681,000 after acquiring an additional 94,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 994,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,182,000 after acquiring an additional 623,664 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $88,175.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,635 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $1,096,011. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.