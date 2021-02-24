Equities Analysts Set Expectations for JMP Group LLC’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for JMP Group in a report released on Monday, February 22nd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for JMP Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JMP. Zacks Investment Research cut JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

JMP opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $104.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. JMP Group has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

In other JMP Group news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 20,000 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 41,674 shares of company stock valued at $244,526. 58.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.47% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

