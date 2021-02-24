Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 24th (ANF, BLUE, CG, CONE, EL, FL, INTU, JAZZ, M, MATX)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 24th:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $27.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $74.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $307.00 to $316.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target boosted by Pivotal Research from $46.00 to $61.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $375.00 to $407.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $205.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) had its target price increased by Stephens from $70.00 to $80.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $25.00 to $26.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its target price increased by Pritchard Capital from $18.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $132.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $4.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $85.00 to $100.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $34.00 to $64.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $32.00 to $55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price raised by Pivotal Research to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $84.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $71.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $216.00 to $246.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $68.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $280.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $26.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $34.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $800.00 to $825.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $750.00 to $775.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

