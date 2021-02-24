Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 24th (ANF, BLUE, CG, CONE, EL, FL, INTU, JAZZ, M, MATX)

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2021


Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 24th:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $27.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $74.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $307.00 to $316.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target boosted by Pivotal Research from $46.00 to $61.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $375.00 to $407.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $205.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) had its target price increased by Stephens from $70.00 to $80.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $25.00 to $26.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its target price increased by Pritchard Capital from $18.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $132.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $4.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $85.00 to $100.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $34.00 to $64.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $32.00 to $55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price raised by Pivotal Research to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $84.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $71.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $216.00 to $246.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $68.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $280.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $26.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $34.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $800.00 to $825.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $750.00 to $775.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

