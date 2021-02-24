Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $367.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.15 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:ETRN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.46. 179,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,239,577. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 2.23. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 20.00%.
Equitrans Midstream Company Profile
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.
Featured Article: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.