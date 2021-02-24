Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $367.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.15 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.46. 179,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,239,577. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 2.23. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

