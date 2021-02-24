Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $18,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $2,342,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 275,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,209,000 after acquiring an additional 749,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELS opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $77.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.54.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ELS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

